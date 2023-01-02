SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.
SAP Trading Down 0.9 %
SAP traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $103.19. 9,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,942. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.