SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $103.19. 9,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,942. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

