SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $280.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.