Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Increased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

