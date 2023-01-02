Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

