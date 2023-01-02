Secret Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $2,232.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00114097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00192362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00515102 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,410.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

