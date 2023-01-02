Shearwater Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 38.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

