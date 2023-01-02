Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Increases By 22.6%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.52). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

