Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Increases By 22.6%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
