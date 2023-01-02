Short Interest in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Rises By 33.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Altus Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Altus Power stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 32,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

About Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altus Power by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

