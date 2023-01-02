Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Expands By 27.6%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.