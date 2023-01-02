Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Increases By 24.5%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.41. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $826.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

