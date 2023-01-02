Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 23.6%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

