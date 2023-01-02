Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Declines By 15.0%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.15) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. 77,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

