Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Declines By 20.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 35,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 849,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,139 shares of company stock worth $2,441,755. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

