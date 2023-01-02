Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 24.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 3,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

