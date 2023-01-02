Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expands By 18.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

