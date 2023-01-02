Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Drops By 18.1%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

