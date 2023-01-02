Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Rises By 27.5%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,818,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,449,410.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,818,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,449,410.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 484,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,819 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,420. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

