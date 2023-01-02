Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Drops By 22.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLVRW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,037. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

