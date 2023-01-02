Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declines By 14.1%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $6,055,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.16. 27,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.40. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.