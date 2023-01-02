Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 19.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,318,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 16,458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,599.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 20,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

