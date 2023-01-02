Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreases By 17.1%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.2 %

CFR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.