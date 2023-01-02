Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rises By 12.5%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

