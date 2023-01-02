Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rises By 16.1%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 921,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,269. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $51.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,620 shares of company stock worth $1,506,867 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 327,007 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

