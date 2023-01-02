Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Decreases By 27.6%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,176. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

