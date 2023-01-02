Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Decreases By 23.9%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFTRW remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

