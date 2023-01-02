Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Grows By 17.4%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 51,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.