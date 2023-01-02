Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Increases By 20.8%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of EVI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.36. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.72%.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.