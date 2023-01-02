Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 13.3%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,150 shares of company stock worth $3,558,959 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.31. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $488.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

