Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Declines By 14.3%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FRRVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,328. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.60 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

