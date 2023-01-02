Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases By 22.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

FITBI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. 7,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,631. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

