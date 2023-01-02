Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expands By 30.4%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

