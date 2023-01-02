Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Decreases By 23.2%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

FIF remained flat at $14.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.