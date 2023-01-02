Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 12.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

FRD stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Joe L. Williams purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,955.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $50,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,455 shares of company stock worth $221,581 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

