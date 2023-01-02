Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Drops By 15.6%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,571,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

