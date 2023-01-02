Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Decreases By 21.4%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. 29,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

