Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Grows By 20.2%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

HR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 70,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,857. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

HR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

