Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expands By 11.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 42,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $225,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $277,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

