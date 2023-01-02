Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Declines By 15.3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.26. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $670.61.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,740 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.