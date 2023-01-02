Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 25.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

