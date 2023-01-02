Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 25.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
