Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Drops By 22.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 108,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

