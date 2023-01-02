Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 29.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,171. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

