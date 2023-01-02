Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 29.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,171. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
