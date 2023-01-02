Short Interest in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Decreases By 26.6%

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Juniper II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,674. Juniper II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Juniper II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Juniper II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Juniper II by 48.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

