Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Increases By 16.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kajima Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of KAJMY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.74. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

