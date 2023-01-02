Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Drops By 22.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,760,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 34,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KE by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

About KE

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.96. 508,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,332,202. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

