Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Decreases By 26.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Shares of KC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.83. 57,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,611. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $932.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
