Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Decreases By 26.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of KC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.83. 57,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,611. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $932.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

