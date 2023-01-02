Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Declines By 25.7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 9,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,138.4 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KUASF shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

