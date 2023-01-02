Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Grows By 20.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY remained flat at $24.43 on Monday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.53. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

