Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Grows By 20.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kuraray Stock Performance
KURRY remained flat at $24.43 on Monday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.53. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.45.
About Kuraray
