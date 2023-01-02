Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Declines By 24.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

