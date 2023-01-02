Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Drops By 28.9%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,829.0 days.

Lion Stock Performance

LIOPF remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06. Lion has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

