Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Decreases By 18.4%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,186. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

